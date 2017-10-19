Nets' Trevor Booker: Puts up 20 points, 10 rebounds Wednesday
Booker provided 20 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT) and 10 rebounds across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 140-131 loss to the Pacers.
In a role that Booker often occupied last season, he acted as a sparkplug off the bench Wednesday. Booker didn't record a 20-point, 10-rebound game last year, so Wednesday's performance was certainly one of his best in recent memory. There's a strong chance he's on some fantasy leagues' waiver wires due to some lack of name recognition. Last year, he averaged 10.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals across 24.7 minutes per game.
More News
-
Nets' Trevor Booker: Snags 13 boards off bench•
-
Nets' Trevor Booker: Will sit for rest Wednesday•
-
Nets' Trevor Booker: Scores season-high 23 off bench Saturday•
-
Nets' Trevor Booker: Will play Sunday vs. Mavericks•
-
Nets' Trevor Booker: Out Friday, expected back Sunday•
-
Nets' Trevor Booker: Out Friday vs. Celtics with sore leg•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....