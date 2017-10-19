Nets' Trevor Booker: Puts up 20 points, 10 rebounds Wednesday

Booker provided 20 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT) and 10 rebounds across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 140-131 loss to the Pacers.

In a role that Booker often occupied last season, he acted as a sparkplug off the bench Wednesday. Booker didn't record a 20-point, 10-rebound game last year, so Wednesday's performance was certainly one of his best in recent memory. There's a strong chance he's on some fantasy leagues' waiver wires due to some lack of name recognition. Last year, he averaged 10.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals across 24.7 minutes per game.