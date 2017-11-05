Nets' Trevor Booker: Questionable for Monday

Booker (back) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Suns, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Booker was held out of Friday's contest with a sore lower back and still appears to be dealing with some lingering discomfort, so he's been given a questionable designation for now. He'll likely test it out during shootaround Monday morning before a final decision is made on his availability, so look for another update on Booker following that session.