Nets' Trevor Booker: Questionable Friday with sore back

Booker is questionable for Friday's game against the Lakers due to a sore lower back, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Booker has once again been a staple off the Nets bench this season, seeing 22.1 minutes per game and posting 10.8 points and 7.4 rebounds. If he's limited during Friday's contest or doesn't play at all, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, DeMarre Carroll and/or Tyler Zeller could all see additional run in the frontcourt.