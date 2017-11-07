Nets' Trevor Booker: Ruled out Monday vs. Suns
Booker (back) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Suns, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
The writing was already on the wall when Booker was unable to go through the team's morning shootaround, but he's now officially been ruled out. However, Quincy Acy (groin) is returning as expected, so Acy, as well as Tyler Zeller, should help cover Booker's leftover minutes in the frontcourt. Booker's next opportunity to return will be Tuesday against the Nuggets.
