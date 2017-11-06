Nets' Trevor Booker: Sits out shootaround, still questionable Monday

Booker (back) sat out morning shootaround, but remains questionable for Monday's game against the Suns, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Booker continues to deal with some lower back soreness and is in danger of missing a second consecutive game. That fact that he wasn't able to go through morning shootaround doesn't bode well for his eventual availability for Monday's contest, though we may not get a final word until he's able to test it out during pregame warmups. Booker will remain questionable for now, but if he's ultimately held out, the return of Quincy Acy (groin) should at least lessen the blow in regards to depth off the bench in the frontcourt.