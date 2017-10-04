Nets' Trevor Booker: Snags 13 boards off bench
Booker posted six points (2-4 FG, 2-4 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and a steal across 21 minutes in Tuesday's 115-107 preseason win over the Knicks.
While Rondae Hollis-Jefferson drew the start at power forward, Booker had a respectable showing off the bench with 13 rebounds and looked more comfortable on the floor. Hollis-Jefferson's hold as the starting power forward is tenuous due to his ongoing shooting struggles, and Booker's experience as a starter (43 games in 2016) will make this situation intriguing to watch. For now, his fantasy value is minimal.
