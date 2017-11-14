Nets' Trevor Booker: Starting at center Tuesday
Booker will start at center for Tuesday's game against the Celtics, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
The Nets typically start Timofey Mozgov at center, but will go with a smaller lineup Tuesday that features Booker in the top unit at center. Booker has averaged 22.1 minutes so far this season and could see that tick much closer towards 30 while running with the starters, meaning his fantasy value should be on the rise. That said, this very well could be a one-game experiment and it wouldn't be surprising if he returned to the bench for Friday's game against the Jazz.
