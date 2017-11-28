Nets' Trevor Booker: Starting at power forward Monday
Booker will start at power forward for Monday's game against the Rockets.
Booker is no stranger to the starting lineup and has actually worked as the top center at times over the last few weeks. However, with Rondae Hollis-Jefferson out with an ankle injury, it will be the power forward spot that needs the extra help, which allows Booker to move into the starting five. Booker went off for 16 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 31 minutes with Hollis-Jefferson leaving early Sunday, making Booker a very strong play for Sunday's DFS slate as a fairly cheap forward option.
