Nets' Trevor Thompson: Near double-double in Friday's loss
Thompson delivered 11 points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds and three blocks across 17 minutes during the Nets' 116-79 loss to the Pacers.
The Ohio State product has played fairly sparingly in Las Vegas, but he made the most of his modest opportunity Friday. The seven-footer brings excellent size to the center position, but he struggled to even make an impact in G-League play last season. Thompson saw action in 38 games with the Santa Cruz Warriors in the 2017-18 campaign, averaging just 5.0 points and 4.1 rebounds across 11.7 minutes.
