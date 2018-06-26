Nets' Tyler Davis: Gets summer league invite from Nets

Davis is expected to play for the Nets' summer league team, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

The 21-year-old big man recently went undrafted last week, but he'll have the chance to display his skills in front of the Nets coaching brass now that he's secured a summer league invite. Davis, at 6-foot-10 center, averaged 14.9 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks as a junior at Texas A&M, but he still faces long odds on making a final roster in the NBA, let alone earning a training camp invite.