Nets' Tyler Davis: Signs Exhibit 10 deal with Brooklyn

Davis signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Nets on Thursday, Clevis Murray of The Athletic Boston reports.

Davis joined the team for summer league and now will remain in Brooklyn at least through training camp. If the Nets like what they see out of Davis for the remainder of the offseason, they have the option of converting his contract into a two-way deal before the start of the regular season.

