Nets' Tyler Davis: Team-high scoring total Friday

Davis posted 19 points (8-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 25 minutes during the Nets' 116-79 loss to the Pacers in a Las Vegas Summer League matchup Friday.

The big man turned in his most productive effort of summer league play, leading the team in scoring and the first unit in rebounds. Davis is trying to make an impression after going undrafted last month out of Texas A & M, and Friday's performance may have gone a long way towards at least earning a training camp invite.