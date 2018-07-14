Nets' Tyler Davis: Team-high scoring total Friday
Davis posted 19 points (8-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 25 minutes during the Nets' 116-79 loss to the Pacers in a Las Vegas Summer League matchup Friday.
The big man turned in his most productive effort of summer league play, leading the team in scoring and the first unit in rebounds. Davis is trying to make an impression after going undrafted last month out of Texas A & M, and Friday's performance may have gone a long way towards at least earning a training camp invite.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...