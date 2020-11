Johnson signed a contract with the Nets on Friday, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

The 28-year-old joined the Nets over the summer and appeared in eight games in the NBA bubble at Orlando, averaging 12.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 24.3 minutes. Johnson should fill more of a reserve role for Brooklyn in 2020-21 with Kyrie Irving (shoulder) and Spencer Dinwiddie (opt out) back in the fold.