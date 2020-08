Johnson tallied 21 points (6-11 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and added four rebounds, and one assist in 30 minutes of Sunday's 129-120 win over the Clippers.

Johnson must have been eating his Wheaties during the long layoff. A day after tying his season-high with 14 points, the 28-year-old bested it by another fifty percent with the help of five three-pointers. In six games since the restart, he is averaging 11 points per game, nearly double his seasonal mark.