Johnson posted 11 points (2-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four assists and two rebounds in 18 minutes during Friday's 128-118 loss to the Magic.

Johnson wasn't great from the field in his Nets debut, but he saved his efficiency by getting to the free-throw line and knocking down his freebies. He also dished four assists without committing a turnover.