Johnson joined the Nets in Orlando on Sunday and has begun his quarantine period, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Johnson's arrival in the bubble was delayed due to a personal matter. He'll now be eligible to rejoin teammates without missing too much practice time after concluding a six-day quarantine. The newly signed veteran could see the opportunity to earn significant minutes when he does return to practice, given the amount of Nets players who've opted out of the season's restart.