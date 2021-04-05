Johnson (knee) will undergo rehab and strength training on his right knee and is without a timetable to return, Chris Milholen of Nets Daily reports.

While it looks as though Johnson has avoided a serious injury, he could be set for a multi-week absence as he battles discomfort in the knee. The journeyman guard has averaged 20.9 minutes per game since the start of March, and though he's not much of a fantasy asset, Johnson typically fills valuable minutes off the bench behind James Harden and Kyrie Irving. In his absence, the Nets will lean more heavily on Bruce Brown and Landry Shamet (ankle).