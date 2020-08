Johnson tallied 13 points (5-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt), three rebounds and an assist across 29 minutes in Sunday's 150-122 loss to the Raptors.

With Joe Harris out of the bubble, Johnson stepped into the starting lineup and had an efficient outing. The journeyman guard's prospects to remain a Net may have improved with some impressive moments in the bubble, but after signing a minimum contract in February, Johnson doesn't have a ton of security.