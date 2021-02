Johnson is questionable for Sunday's action against the Clippers due to left adductor tightness, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

Johnson has a limited role when the Nets have a healthy backcourt, which is the expectation for Sunday's contest. So, his availability won't affect the rotation much. That said, if he's out, there could be some more minutes available for the likes of Chris Chiozza and Landry Shamet.