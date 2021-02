Johnson is questionable for Saturday's game against the Mavericks due to a migraine, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Johnson has been a key rotational piece for the Nets lately with Kevin Durant sidelined, and he could have an even bigger role Saturday if he plays since Kyrie Irving (shoulder) is sidelined. If both Irving and Johnson are shelved, look for Chris Chiozza and Landry Shamet to see increased time in the backcourt.