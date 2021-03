Johnson scored seven points (2-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT) with two rebounds in 24 minutes during Wednesday's blowout loss to Utah.

Stepping into the starting lineup for the second time this season (thanks to a slew of injuries for Brooklyn) did nothing for Johnson's fantasy appeal, as he continued slumping from long range. Over the last four games, he's gone just 2-for-13 from downtown; not coincidentally, he hasn't cracked the 10-point mark in any of those contests.