Johnson will start Friday's Game 3 against the Raptors, Anthony Puccio of NetsDaily.com reports.

The 28-year-old will take the starting spot of Joe Harris, who left the bubble after Game 2 to attend to a personal issue. Johnson averaged 9.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 19.5 minutes off the bench over the first two games of the series. but he should be more involved Friday.