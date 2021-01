Johnson (health and safety protocols) will not play Thursday against the 76ers.

Normally, this wouldn't be a big deal, but with Kyrie Irving (personal), Kevin Durant (COVID-19) and Spencer Dinwiddie (torn ACL) all out Thursday, Johnson likely would've been in line for an increased role. Instead, he'll head to the inactive list, where he could remain for multiple games, depending on whether or not he was exposed to the virus.