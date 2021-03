Johnson amassed 15 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds and two steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 124-115 victory over Indiana.

Johnson stepped into a larger role after Kyrie Irving (groin) was ruled out earlier in the day, scoring in double-digits for just the third time this season. His role typically sees him playing fewer than 20 minutes per game, making nights such as this pure outliers.