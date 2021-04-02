Johnson scored 15 points (5-7 FG, 5-7 3PT), secured three rebounds and dished out one assist in 22 minutes during Thursday's 111-89 win over the Hornets.

The 28-year-old guard has been a consistent shooter (36 percent from deep) off the bench during his tenure in the NBA, and the Nets have a plethora of playmakers that create open shots for shooters. Perhaps it's a coincidence, but Johnson's scoring outburst did come in the absence of James Harden (hamstring), although the extra shooting space could just as easily be contributed to the low-post presence of LaMarcus Aldridge who was making his Nets debut. Thursday's scoring total marked the first time Johnson scored double-digit points in the last seven games, and fourth time all year. If Johnson can stay healthy, expect more efficient three-point shooting from the ex-Fresno State Bulldog.