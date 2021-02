Johnson scored 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt) while adding two assists in 23 minutes off the bench during Monday's 136-125 win over the Kings.

The 28-year-old was one of three Brooklyn bench players, and one of seven Nets overall, to reach double digits against a soft Sacramento defense. Johnson's 10 points represented a modest season high, and his role and minutes don't seem likely to increase any time soon.