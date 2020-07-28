Johnson contributed 11 points (3-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and one steal in 17 minutes off the bench Monday in the Nets' 112-107 exhibition loss to the Jazz.

Johnson's debut in the NBA bubble was delayed until the weekend while he was a late arrival in Orlando due to a personal matter, but he made an immediate splash in Saturday's 124-119 win over the Spurs, providing 17 points and drilling three triples off the bench. He worked as the backup to starting point guard Chris Chiozza again Monday and was able to provide another scoring spark. Johnson looks like he'll be a key piece on the second unit when the Nets restart their season Friday versus the Magic, but he may have to sacrifice some usage if Jamal Crawford is also cleared to play in that contest.