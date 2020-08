Johnson posted 23 points (8-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and one rebound in 24 minutes during Friday's 117-92 Game 3 loss to the Raptors.

Johnson drew the start for Joe Harris, who left the bubble for non-medical reasons. Johnson took advantage of the opportunity, scoring a season-high 23 points. It's just the second time this year that he's scored at least 20 points, with his other occurrence being Aug. 9 against the Clippers.