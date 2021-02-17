Johnson finished with 17 points (5-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and five rebounds in a 128-124 win over Phoenix on Tuesday.

Johnson was inserted in the starting lineup with both Kyrie Irving (back) and Kevin Durant (hamstring) unable to play, and the veteran made the most of the opportunity with season highs in scoring, rebounds and treys. Johnson entered the contest averaging only 4.5 points across 12.2 minutes, and he's likely to return to a role at the end of the bench when his superstar teammates return.