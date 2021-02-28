Johnson (head) went unused off the bench Saturday in the Nets' 115-98 loss to the Mavericks.

Though Johnson dressed for the contest after being labeled questionable ahead of tipoff with a migraine, his lack of playing time in the blowout loss suggests he was only available in an emergency. Johnson should be in better health ahead of Monday's game against the Spurs, but his path to minutes could be more blocked if starting shooting guard Kyrie Irving (shoulder) is also cleared to return from a one-game absence.