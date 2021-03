Johnson will start in Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

With Kyrie Irving (personal) and James Harden (neck) ruled out, Johnson will make his second start of the season Wednesday night. He's averaging 5.2 points and 1.8 rebounds in 15.5 minutes per game this season, and is also shooting 40 percent from three-point range. Johnson and Bruce Brown are likely to handle the majority of the point guard duties for the Nets as long as Irving and Harden are sidelined.