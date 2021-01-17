Johnson (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) was available for Saturday's 122-115 win over the Magic, but he went unused in a coach's decision, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

Johnson was back with the Nets after spending the past week in quarantine when he was identified as a close contact of an individual who tested positive for COVID-19. Though Kyrie Irving was held out of the contest for conditioning-related reasons, Johnson was unable to crack head coach Steve Nash's nine-man rotation, as James Harden started at point guard and played nearly 40 minutes in his team debut. Once Irving is back in the fold, Johnson will face an even tougher path to finding playing time in competitive games.