Nets' Tyler Zeller: Available Saturday
Zeller (illness) will be available for Saturday's game against the Jazz, Michael Gallagher of NBC reports.
Zeller has seemingly gotten over his illness that kept him out one game. In his previous four appearances, he was averaging 11.5 points and 3.3 rebounds across 20.3 minutes per game.
More News
-
Nets' Tyler Zeller: Expected to return Saturday•
-
Nets' Tyler Zeller: Out with illness Friday•
-
Nets' Tyler Zeller: Scores season-high 21 points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Nets' Tyler Zeller: Inactive Wednesday•
-
Nets' Tyler Zeller: Finalizing two-year contract with Nets•
-
Tyler Zeller: Waived by Celtics•
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...