Nets' Tyler Zeller: Available Saturday

Zeller (illness) will be available for Saturday's game against the Jazz, Michael Gallagher of NBC reports.

Zeller has seemingly gotten over his illness that kept him out one game. In his previous four appearances, he was averaging 11.5 points and 3.3 rebounds across 20.3 minutes per game.

