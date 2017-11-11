Nets' Tyler Zeller: Expected to return Saturday

Zeller (illness) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against Utah.

Zeller was held out of action Friday due to an illness, but he felt better at shootaround and is expected to return to action Saturday night. In Tuesday's loss to Denver, Zeller played a season-high 28 minutes, finishing with 21 points, five rebounds, one block and one steal.

