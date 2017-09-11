Nets' Tyler Zeller: Finalizing two-year contract with Nets

Zeller is finalizing a two-year contract with the Nets, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Last season with the Celtics, Zeller's role fluctuated throughout the year, often pushing him out of the rotation entirely. That limited the big man to just 51 games, where he averaged a career-low 10.3 minutes per contest. In joining the Nets on a two-year contract, Zeller should be able to find more playing time, though it likely won't be enough to turn him into a significant fantasy asset. He'll battle for minutes with Jarrett Allen and Quincy Acy off the bench behind Timofey Mozgov at center.