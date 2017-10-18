Nets' Tyler Zeller: Inactive Wednesday

Zeller is inactive for Wednesday's season opener against the Pacers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Zeller is simply being called 'inactive', so it doesn't appear he's injured. He's a candidate to see backup minutes behind starter Timofey Mozgov throughout the year, but this isn't a great start for fantasy owners who may have taken a chance on Zeller in deep leagues. Regardless, in his absence, Jarrett Allen, Quincy Acy and Trevor Booker figure to see most of the reserve run at the position.