Nets' Tyler Zeller: Out with illness Friday

Zeller will not play during Friday's game against the Trail Blazers due to an illness, Michael Gallagher of NBC reports.

With Trevor Booker (back) also sidelined, it appears Timofey Mozgov will see significant run at center Friday. There's currently no word on the nature or severity of Zeller's illness, so he should be considered day-to-day for the time being.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories