Nets' Tyler Zeller: Probable for Monday
Zeller (hip) is probable for Monday's game against the Knicks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
After missing Saturday's game with a sore left hip, it appears that Zeller's condition has improved as he's expected to return to the court for Monday's tilt. The center has played just 13.2 minutes per game since Jahlil Okafor rejoined the rotation in early January, making Zeller a low-ceiling fantasy option.
