Zeller accumulated four points (2-3 FG), three rebounds, two blocks, and one assist in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 109-108 loss to the Thunder.

Zeller continues to hold onto a starting gig, but he hasn't earned more than 16 minutes in a game since back on Dec. 29. Zeller saw at least 20 minutes in 14 of his first 27 appearances of 2017-18, but lately he has been losing playing time to rookie Jarrett Allen and third-year center Jahlil Okafor.