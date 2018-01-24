Nets' Tyler Zeller: Scores four points in Tuesday's loss
Zeller accumulated four points (2-3 FG), three rebounds, two blocks, and one assist in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 109-108 loss to the Thunder.
Zeller continues to hold onto a starting gig, but he hasn't earned more than 16 minutes in a game since back on Dec. 29. Zeller saw at least 20 minutes in 14 of his first 27 appearances of 2017-18, but lately he has been losing playing time to rookie Jarrett Allen and third-year center Jahlil Okafor.
More News
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...