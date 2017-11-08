Nets' Tyler Zeller: Scores season-high 21 points in Tuesday's loss

Zeller compiled 21 points (8-10 FG, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, one steal, and one block in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 112-104 loss to the Nuggets.

Zeller has appeared in six consecutive contests, this after being on the inactive list for the first five affairs. The Nets were down by a large margin for most of the game, but Zeller helped narrow the gap while finishing with season highs in scoring, rebounding, field goals and free throws made, and minutes. Rookie Jarrett Allen (foot) missed his fourth straight tilt, and Zeller is much more mobile and active on both ends than starting center Timofey Mozgov. With that being said, fantasy owners will likely want to wait and see if Zeller earns 20-plus minutes a couple more times before taking a chance on him.