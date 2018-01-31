Nets' Tyler Zeller: Shifting to bench
Zeller will move to the bench for Tuesday's matchup with the Knicks, Alex Labidou of Nets.com reports.
The Nets will go with rookie Jarrett Allen at center Tuesday, one game after Zeller started and played just nine minutes against the Timberwolves. Given that context, it seems likely that Zeller could again see reduced minutes, particularly after Jahlil Okafor put up 21 points and six rebounds in 24 minutes off the bench against Minnesota.
