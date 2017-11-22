Nets' Tyler Zeller: Will start Wednesday

Zeller will draw the start at center for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers due to Trevor Booker (ankle) being sidelined, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Wednesday will mark Zeller's first start of the season. He's seen at least 24 minutes on two occasions this season, averaging 14.0 points and 5.0 rebounds in those games. For that reason, he could make for an intriguing DFS option.