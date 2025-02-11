Martin ended with four points (1-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and three steals across 22 minutes during Monday's 97-89 win over the Hornets.

Although Martin's overall output in the box score appears underwhelming, he was notably able to record a career-high three steals off Brooklyn's bench. With the Nets' roster relatively healthy, the 25-year-old two-way player isn't playing a particularly pronounced role at the moment. Over his last nine games, Martin has averaged 7.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 threes in 23.5 minutes.