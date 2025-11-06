Martin logged 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 112-103 victory over the Pacers.

Cam Thomas (hamstring) went down early in the first half, which paved the way for Martin and others to absorb more minutes the rest of the game and he was able to take advantage, dropping an early season-high and draining four threes. If Thomas is unable to play Friday against the Pistons, Martin is a candidate to replace him in the starting lineup.