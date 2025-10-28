Martin posted 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists across 23 minutes during Monday's 137-109 loss to the Rockets.

This was Martin's best performance of the season on a night in which the team was shorthanded. Martin, who won a roster spot following a strong training camp, seems to have the trust of head coach Jordi Fernandez. The Nets are 0-4 and are looking for a spark, making Martin a player to monitor in deeper formats.