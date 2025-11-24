Martin logged 26 points (7-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals over 25 minutes during the Nets' 119-109 loss to the Raptors on Sunday.

It's been an inconsistent start to the regular season for Martin, but he put together a strong performance during Sunday's loss, with 10 of his game-high 26 points coming in the fourth quarter. He also led both teams with a season-high five three-pointers, which were his most since March 13 against the Bulls. Martin has scored in double digits in three of his last four games, averaging 16.0 points, 3.3 assists, 2.5 rebounds, 2.5 threes and 1.3 steals over 22.0 minutes while shooting 57.9 percent from the field (including 47.6 percent from three) during that span.