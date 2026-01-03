Martin closed Friday's 119-99 loss to the Wizards with zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across five minutes.

Martin's poor production continued, failing to score in the blowout loss. He has now failed to top double digits in seven straight games, two of which he didn't even crack the rotation. Brooklyn's rotation is impossible to nail down at this point, meaning Martin has no value outside of very deep leagues.