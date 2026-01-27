Martin is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against Phoenix due to left knee soreness.

Martin may have tweaked his knee during the Nets' blowout loss to the Clippers on Sunday, when he played 14 minutes while recorded two points (1-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt), two assists and one rebound. However, the probable tag indicates that the injury isn't considered a long-term concern, and the fourth-year pro should be available to play Tuesday barring a setback.