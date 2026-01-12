Martin posted 17 points (6-8 FG, 5-7 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and two steals in 21 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 103-98 loss to Memphis.

The 17 points tied Noah Clowney for the Nets' scoring lead on the afternoon. It was Martin's first game action since Jan. 2, after he fell out of the rotation the prior three contests, and his first contest with 20-plus minutes since Dec. 4. The third-year guard's return to the lineup came with Ziaire Williams (illness) and Drake Powell (knee) both sidelined, and Martin will be tough to rely on as a fantasy asset until he shows he's got a spot in the backcourt when the roster is closer to full strength.