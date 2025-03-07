Martin notched 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 121-119 loss to the Warriors.

It's the third time in the last six games that Martin has produced at least 15 points, although the 26-year-old wing has just 17 points combined in the other three contests during that stretch. Martin's presence on the second unit as an outside threat -- he's drained at least one three-pointer in nine straight games -- will keep him in the rotation, but he hasn't shown enough consistency to earn a bigger role.